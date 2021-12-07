Is ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.64 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.27M. ENG’s last price was a discount, traded about -473.17% off its 52-week high of $9.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 4.27% up since then. When we look at ENGlobal Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Analysts gave the ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ENGlobal Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) trade information

Instantly ENG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9500 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.75%, with the 5-day performance at -15.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) is -33.60% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENG’s forecast low is $5.40 with $5.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -229.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -229.27% for it to hit the projected low.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.60%. The 2021 estimates are for ENGlobal Corporation earnings to increase by 57.50%.

ENG Dividends

ENGlobal Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.17% of ENGlobal Corporation shares while 36.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.52%. There are 36.80% institutions holding the ENGlobal Corporation stock share, with Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.17% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million ENG shares worth $3.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.68% or 0.94 million shares worth $2.85 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $1.57 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.86 million.