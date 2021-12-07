Is Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 2.13 million Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.28 changing hands around $0.47 or 8.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.90B. DM’s current price is a discount, trading about -456.37% off its 52-week high of $34.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.39, which suggests the last value was 14.17% up since then. When we look at Desktop Metal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.30 million.

Analysts gave the Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended DM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Desktop Metal Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Instantly DM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.70 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 8.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.22%, with the 5-day performance at -10.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -34.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DM’s forecast low is $6.17 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -218.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Desktop Metal Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.50% over the past 6 months, a 54.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 54.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 513.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.76 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Desktop Metal Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $42.01 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 155.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Desktop Metal Inc. earnings to decrease by -396.10%.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.43% of Desktop Metal Inc. shares while 49.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.13%. There are 49.60% institutions holding the Desktop Metal Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.59% of the shares, roughly 19.41 million DM shares worth $223.22 million.

KPCB XVI Associates, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.84% or 17.5 million shares worth $125.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.96 million shares estimated at $45.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 3.49 million shares worth around $40.19 million.