Is Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 3.2 million Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.44. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $175.42 changing hands around $1.32 or 0.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.39B. COUPâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -114.94% off its 52-week high of $377.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $162.41, which suggests the last value was 7.42% up since then. When we look at Coupa Software Incorporatedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Analysts gave the Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended COUP as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coupa Software Incorporatedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Instantly COUP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 198.73 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 0.76% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.63%, with the 5-day performance at -14.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is -25.76% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $288.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COUPâ€™s forecast low is $130.00 with $350.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -99.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupa Software Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -19.92% over the past 6 months, a -62.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coupa Software Incorporated will fall -88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -135.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $178.12 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Coupa Software Incorporatedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $183.81 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Coupa Software Incorporated earnings to decrease by -80.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.50% per year.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 06 and December 10.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares while 105.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.23%. There are 105.61% institutions holding the Coupa Software Incorporated stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.76% of the shares, roughly 9.45 million COUP shares worth $2.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.99% or 6.66 million shares worth $1.46 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.83 million shares estimated at $838.73 million under it, the former controlled 5.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $542.99 million.