InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -1.13% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.07 million InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $0.52 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.91M. NVIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -284.62% off its 52-week high of $2.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 5.77% up since then. When we look at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 690.25K.

Analysts gave the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NVIV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Instantly NVIV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6125 on Monday, 12/06/21 subtracted -1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.36%, with the 5-day performance at -5.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is -13.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVIV’s forecast low is $37.50 with $37.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7111.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7111.54% for it to hit the projected low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 73.20%. The 2021 estimates are for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 96.30%.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 17.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.17% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares while 13.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.76%. There are 13.46% institutions holding the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.53% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million NVIV shares worth $0.64 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.55% or 0.53 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.13 million.