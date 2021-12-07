Investor Confidence Inclines As CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Shares Gain $0.33

In the latest trading session, 2.84 million CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.04 changing hands around $0.33 or 19.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $163.92M. CBAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -370.1% off its 52-week high of $9.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 18.14% up since then. When we look at CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Analysts gave the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CBAT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Instantly CBAT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0700 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 19.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.21%, with the 5-day performance at -14.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is -21.92% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CBAT’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -390.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -390.2% for it to hit the projected low.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.30% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2011 will be $70.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $50.42 million and $58.56 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.30%. The 2021 estimates are for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 54.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.55% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares while 6.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.07%. There are 6.09% institutions holding the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million CBAT shares worth $2.41 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 0.98 million shares worth $2.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $1.45 million under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $1.46 million.