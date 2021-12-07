Investing In IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.73 changing hands around $0.29 or 8.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $297.11M. IMCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -799.46% off its 52-week high of $33.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the last value was 39.41% up since then. When we look at IM Cannabis Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 447.97K.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Instantly IMCC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.83 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 8.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.90%, with the 5-day performance at -15.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) is 50.22% up.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IM Cannabis Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.65% over the past 6 months, a 72.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for IM Cannabis Corp. earnings to decrease by -216.50%.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.60% of IM Cannabis Corp. shares while 13.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.16%. There are 13.68% institutions holding the IM Cannabis Corp. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.43% of the shares, roughly 4.36 million IMCC shares worth $15.4 million.

Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 1.34 million shares worth $4.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. With 4.21 million shares estimated at $14.86 million under it, the former controlled 6.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $1.11 million.