How Will Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.30 changing hands around $1.0 or 5.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.02B. VMEO’s current price is a discount, trading about -200.52% off its 52-week high of $58.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.56, which suggests the last value was 9.02% up since then. When we look at Vimeo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Analysts gave the Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VMEO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vimeo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Instantly VMEO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.86 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 5.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.73%, with the 5-day performance at -7.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is -25.28% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VMEO’s forecast low is $28.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.86 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Vimeo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $109.1 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Vimeo Inc. earnings to increase by 33.00%.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.67% of Vimeo Inc. shares while 90.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.62%. There are 90.06% institutions holding the Vimeo Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.75% of the shares, roughly 18.32 million VMEO shares worth $538.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.39% or 13.08 million shares worth $384.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 3.96 million shares estimated at $116.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $102.8 million.