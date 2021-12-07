Epizyme Inc. Stock Forecast 2021: Epizyme Inc. Is Weak With -379.23% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $3.13 changed hands at $0.2 or 6.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $344.08M. EPZM’s last price was a discount, traded about -327.16% off its 52-week high of $13.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.83, which suggests the last value was 9.58% up since then. When we look at Epizyme Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EPZM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Epizyme Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) trade information

Instantly EPZM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.38 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 6.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.18%, with the 5-day performance at -2.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is -34.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EPZM’s forecast low is $5.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -379.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -59.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Epizyme Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.74% over the past 6 months, a -7.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Epizyme Inc. will rise 10.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 265.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.18 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Epizyme Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $22.97 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 174.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Epizyme Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.00% per year.

EPZM Dividends

Epizyme Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of Epizyme Inc. shares while 97.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.61%. There are 97.85% institutions holding the Epizyme Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.95% of the shares, roughly 15.29 million EPZM shares worth $127.04 million.

RP Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.96% or 9.17 million shares worth $76.18 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. With 9.79 million shares estimated at $64.88 million under it, the former controlled 9.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held about 4.62% of the shares, roughly 4.73 million shares worth around $31.34 million.