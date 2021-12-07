EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Stock Forecast For 2021: $146.77 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.03 million EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.75 changed hands at -$0.57 or -3.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $889.25M. EH’s last price was a discount, traded about -724.13% off its 52-week high of $129.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.69, which suggests the last value was 19.43% up since then. When we look at EHang Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 743.57K.

Analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.17 on Monday, 12/06/21 subtracted -3.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.39%, with the 5-day performance at -27.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is -36.57% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $146.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EH’s forecast low is $146.77 with $146.77 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -831.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -831.87% for it to hit the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EHang Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.02% over the past 6 months, a -280.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 275.90% up from the last financial year.

The 2021 estimates are for EHang Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -15.50%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 01 and December 06.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of EHang Holdings Limited shares while 23.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.31%. There are 23.07% institutions holding the EHang Holdings Limited stock share, with Growth Interface Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.98% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million EH shares worth $98.9 million.

Carmignac Gestion holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.73% or 1.56 million shares worth $66.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $7.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 21511.0 shares worth around $0.59 million.