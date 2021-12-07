Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.88 million Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.91 changed hands at -$0.15 or -2.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.42B. CAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -561.59% off its 52-week high of $39.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.18, which suggests the last value was 46.19% up since then. When we look at Canaan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.68 million.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.19 on Monday, 12/06/21 subtracted -2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.34%, with the 5-day performance at -32.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is -36.38% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Canaan Inc. earnings to increase by 79.00%.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 03.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc. shares while 19.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.21%. There are 19.21% institutions holding the Canaan Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.83% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million CAN shares worth $23.1 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.57% or 2.44 million shares worth $19.87 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 2.44 million shares estimated at $14.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $5.23 million.