Camber Energy Inc. Stock Forecast 2021: Camber Energy Inc. Is Weak With -70382782.88% Downside

In the last trading session, 32.09 million Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.11 changed hands at $0.09 or 8.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.89M. CEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -336.94% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 70.27% up since then. When we look at Camber Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 212.91 million.

Analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CEI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 8.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.22%, with the 5-day performance at -12.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is -10.48% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $781250.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 100.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CEI’s forecast low is $781250.00 with $781250.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70382782.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -70382782.88% for it to hit the projected low.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 14.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Camber Energy Inc. shares while 1.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.33%. There are 1.32% institutions holding the Camber Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.43% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million CEI shares worth $0.98 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 0.38 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.11 million shares estimated at $0.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $0.25 million.