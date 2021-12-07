Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.22 million Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.12. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.03 or 5.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.90M. ARTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -511.67% off its 52-week high of $3.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.02 million.

Analysts gave the Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARTL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Instantly ARTL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6701 on Monday, 12/06/21 added 5.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.82%, with the 5-day performance at -9.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is -48.73% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARTL’s forecast low is $3.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1066.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Artelo Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.76% over the past 6 months, a 45.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Artelo Biosciences Inc. will rise 55.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.70% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.60%.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 13.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.07% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares while 22.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.53%. There are 22.33% institutions holding the Artelo Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.07% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million ARTL shares worth $0.4 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.01% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 80396.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.