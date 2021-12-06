Will monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $275.76 changed hands at -$32.0 or -10.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.58B. MNDY’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.19% off its 52-week high of $450.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $155.01, which suggests the last value was 43.79% up since then. When we look at monday.com Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 413.93K.

Analysts gave the monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MNDY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. monday.com Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

Instantly MNDY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 373.80 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -10.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.17%, with the 5-day performance at -18.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) is -22.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $427.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNDY’s forecast low is $335.00 with $460.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.48% for it to hit the projected low.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $87.83 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that monday.com Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $94.1 million.

The 2021 estimates are for monday.com Ltd. earnings to decrease by -63.30%.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.25% of monday.com Ltd. shares while 59.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.98%. There are 59.92% institutions holding the monday.com Ltd. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 36.65% of the shares, roughly 16.03 million MNDY shares worth $5.23 billion.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 1.62 million shares worth $528.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $130.08 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $78.35 million.