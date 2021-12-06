Why AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $87.81 changed hands at -$5.72 or -6.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.80B. APP’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.21% off its 52-week high of $116.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.41, which suggests the last value was 43.73% up since then. When we look at AppLovin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Analysts gave the AppLovin Corporation (APP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended APP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AppLovin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 96.19 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -6.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.45%, with the 5-day performance at 3.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is -4.91% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $111.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APP’s forecast low is $82.00 with $128.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.62% for it to hit the projected low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $696.56 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that AppLovin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $750.17 million.

The 2021 estimates are for AppLovin Corporation earnings to decrease by -263.90%.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.89% of AppLovin Corporation shares while 17.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.12%. There are 17.70% institutions holding the AppLovin Corporation stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 47.72% of the shares, roughly 108.05 million APP shares worth $7.82 billion.

Spruce House Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.21% or 5.0 million shares worth $361.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $70.06 million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $68.78 million.