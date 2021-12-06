When Will BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.04 million BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $4.02 changed hands at -$0.42 or -9.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $173.70M. BYSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -720.9% off its 52-week high of $33.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.64, which suggests the last value was 9.45% up since then. When we look at BeyondSpring Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BYSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BeyondSpring Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Instantly BYSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -71.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.40 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -9.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.05%, with the 5-day performance at -71.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is -74.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BYSI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1516.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.38% for it to hit the projected low.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BeyondSpring Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.83% over the past 6 months, a -9.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BeyondSpring Inc. will fall -14.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4,416.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.06 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that BeyondSpring Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.86 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,488.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.10%. The 2021 estimates are for BeyondSpring Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.60%.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.70% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares while 20.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.84%. There are 20.30% institutions holding the BeyondSpring Inc. stock share, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.69% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million BYSI shares worth $31.41 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 1.42 million shares worth $14.81 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $33.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $8.21 million.