What Is The Performance Outlook For TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 20.02 million TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -5.70. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.90M. TOMZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -271.43% off its 52-week high of $6.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 38.86% up since then. When we look at TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) trade information

Instantly TOMZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2200 on Friday, 12/03/21 added 1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.71%, with the 5-day performance at 30.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is 30.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.60%. The 2021 estimates are for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 258.80%.

TOMZ Dividends

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.04% of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. shares while 3.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.94%. There are 3.68% institutions holding the TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.40% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million TOMZ shares worth $0.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 82446.0 shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 58422.0 shares worth around $0.17 million.