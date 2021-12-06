Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.23 million Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.65 changed hands at -$0.92 or -6.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.86B. VRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -321.58% off its 52-week high of $53.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.07, which suggests the last value was -3.32% down since then. When we look at Vroom Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Analysts gave the Vroom Inc. (VRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VRM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vroom Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Instantly VRM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.78 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -6.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.12%, with the 5-day performance at -18.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) is -36.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRM’s forecast low is $13.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -413.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vroom Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.84% over the past 6 months, a -3.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vroom Inc. will fall -138.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -59.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 125.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $875.37 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Vroom Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $837.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 106.30%.

The 2021 estimates are for Vroom Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.60%.

VRM Dividends

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.16% of Vroom Inc. shares while 97.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.53%. There are 97.83% institutions holding the Vroom Inc. stock share, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.09% of the shares, roughly 17.9 million VRM shares worth $749.39 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.32% or 15.48 million shares worth $647.86 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 6.17 million shares estimated at $272.59 million under it, the former controlled 4.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 4.06% of the shares, roughly 5.56 million shares worth around $245.67 million.