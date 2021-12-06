The Stock Of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $111.00 Per Share By 2021.

In the last trading session, 3.14 million Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.87. With the company’s per share price at $48.26 changed hands at -$16.89 or -25.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.09B. DOMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.79% off its 52-week high of $98.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.11, which suggests the last value was 23.1% up since then. When we look at Domo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 299.31K.

Analysts gave the Domo Inc. (DOMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DOMO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Domo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) trade information

Instantly DOMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -33.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 75.44 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -25.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.32%, with the 5-day performance at -33.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is -45.41% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOMO’s forecast low is $98.00 with $111.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -130.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -103.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Domo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.94% over the past 6 months, a 23.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Domo Inc. will rise 15.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.31 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Domo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $67.71 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Domo Inc. earnings to increase by 36.80%.

DOMO Dividends

Domo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 01 and September 07.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.55% of Domo Inc. shares while 73.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.35%. There are 73.83% institutions holding the Domo Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.78% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million DOMO shares worth $124.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.68% or 2.18 million shares worth $122.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $76.5 million under it, the former controlled 4.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 4.00% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $72.14 million.