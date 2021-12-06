Stock Performance And Forecast For Synthetic Biologics Inc. – Marketing Sentinel
Stock Performance And Forecast For Synthetic Biologics Inc.

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $0.31 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.91M. SYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -448.39% off its 52-week high of $1.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 3.23% up since then. When we look at Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SYN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) trade information

Instantly SYN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3600 on Friday, 12/03/21 added 0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.11%, with the 5-day performance at -9.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) is -28.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYN’s forecast low is $1.25 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -383.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -303.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synthetic Biologics Inc. will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Synthetic Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 32.50%.

SYN Dividends

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares while 4.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.05%. There are 4.96% institutions holding the Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.53% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million SYN shares worth $1.21 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 1.88 million shares worth $1.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $1.18 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $0.36 million.

Gaming stocks have been in the market to make an impact in the longer run. The Stocks Telegraph has gathered Five Best Gaming Stocks to buy Before 2022. The gaming sector is growing, and some companies have massive opportunities to grow with increasing demand. Investing in the top gaming stocks would bring you huge returns in the next few years. If you invest wisely, there are chances to enhance your wealth. The stocks included in this video are Zynga (ZNGA Stock), Electronic Arts (EA Stock), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO Stock), SciPlay Corporation (SCPL Stock), and HUYA (HUYA Stock). The top gaming companies have benefited from the strong surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaming stocks’ impressive performances prove that video gaming is a resilient, consistently growing industry. More and more players are joining the video gaming stream. Even game developers are facing different challenges to fulfill the needs of this demanding industry. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:19 - Zynga (ZNGA Stock) 3:18 - Electronic Arts (EA Stock) 5:40 - Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO Stock) 7:41 - SciPlay Corporation (SCPL Stock) 9:42 - HUYA (HUYA Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Zynga: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZNGA/ Electronic Arts: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EA/ Take-Two Interactive: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TTWO/ SciPlay Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SCPL/ HUYA: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HUYA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GamingStocks, #StocksToWatch, #Investing
