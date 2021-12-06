SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.05 million SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $4.07 changed hands at -$0.57 or -12.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.68M. SPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.79% off its 52-week high of $12.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.35, which suggests the last value was -6.88% down since then. When we look at SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Analysts gave the SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Instantly SPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.68 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -12.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.42%, with the 5-day performance at -23.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is -20.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPI’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.84% for it to hit the projected low.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.70%. The 2021 estimates are for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 65.80%.

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 30.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.35% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares while 8.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.33%. There are 8.22% institutions holding the SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.58% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million SPI shares worth $10.49 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 0.16 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 1.56 million shares estimated at $10.4 million under it, the former controlled 6.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 13746.0 shares worth around $91823.0.