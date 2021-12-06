Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 12.06 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $4.78 changed hands at $0.21 or 4.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.56B. SWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.69% off its 52-week high of $5.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 41.0% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 20.26 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.79 on Friday, 12/03/21 added 4.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.36%, with the 5-day performance at -7.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is -9.68% down.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwestern Energy Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.45% over the past 6 months, a 176.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwestern Energy Company will rise 77.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 111.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.37 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $779 million and $1.07 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 75.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to decrease by -428.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.60% per year.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 74.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.37%. There are 74.99% institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.00% of the shares, roughly 101.52 million SWN shares worth $562.41 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.98% or 101.25 million shares worth $560.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 50.36 million shares estimated at $229.14 million under it, the former controlled 4.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 4.44% of the shares, roughly 45.03 million shares worth around $249.48 million.