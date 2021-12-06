Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $51.07 changed hands at -$1.42 or -2.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.35B. FOUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.86% off its 52-week high of $104.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.58, which suggests the last value was 4.88% up since then. When we look at Shift4 Payments Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FOUR as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Shift4 Payments Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Instantly FOUR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 55.13 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -2.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.27%, with the 5-day performance at -5.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is -13.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FOUR’s forecast low is $69.00 with $145.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -183.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shift4 Payments Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.75% over the past 6 months, a 168.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc. will rise 500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 355.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 79.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $397.72 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Shift4 Payments Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $387.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $214.8 million and $210.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 85.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 83.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for Shift4 Payments Inc. earnings to increase by 69.30%.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Shift4 Payments Inc. shares while 103.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.81%. There are 103.12% institutions holding the Shift4 Payments Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.81% of the shares, roughly 3.69 million FOUR shares worth $345.76 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.30% or 3.45 million shares worth $322.95 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $173.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 3.37% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $141.83 million.