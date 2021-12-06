Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In today’s recent session, 6.23 million Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.24 changed hands at -$0.31 or -1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.80B. HOOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -300.19% off its 52-week high of $85.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.50, which suggests the last value was -1.22% down since then. When we look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.26 million.

Analysts gave the Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended HOOD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.56 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.11%, with the 5-day performance at -22.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is -41.82% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HOOD’s forecast low is $26.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -173.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $423.92 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Robinhood Markets Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $476.83 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Robinhood Markets Inc. earnings to increase by 102.70%.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders