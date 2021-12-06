Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.26 million Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.62. With the company’s per share price at $7.61 changed hands at -$0.83 or -9.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.59M. PPSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.47% off its 52-week high of $12.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.01, which suggests the last value was 60.45% up since then. When we look at Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.54 million.

Analysts gave the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PPSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Instantly PPSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.96 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -9.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 101.65%, with the 5-day performance at 26.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) is 132.01% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PPSI’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 1.45% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019 will be $28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.48 million and $24.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 75.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

PPSI Dividends

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.53% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares while 5.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.79%. There are 5.56% institutions holding the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.73% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million PPSI shares worth $0.5 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 56187.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 44120.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.