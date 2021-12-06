Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.57. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $2.40 changed hands at $0.36 or 17.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $245.21M. LTRPAâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -222.5% off its 52-week high of $7.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 16.25% up since then. When we look at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 768.95K.

Analysts gave the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LTRPA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Instantly LTRPA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.34 on Friday, 12/03/21 added 17.64% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.00%, with the 5-day performance at -9.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is -37.23% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTRPAâ€™s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -108.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -108.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.50%.

LTRPA Dividends

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 17 and February 21.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares while 75.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.52%. There are 75.39% institutions holding the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.51% of the shares, roughly 5.43 million LTRPA shares worth $34.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.10% or 3.69 million shares worth $23.54 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.03 million shares estimated at $12.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $8.63 million.