Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $21.31 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.82B. DDD’s last price was a discount, traded about -165.13% off its 52-week high of $56.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.72, which suggests the last value was 54.39% up since then. When we look at 3D Systems Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Analysts gave the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended DDD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. 3D Systems Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Instantly DDD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.35 on Friday, 12/03/21 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 102.58%, with the 5-day performance at -6.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is -32.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DDD’s forecast low is $22.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.24% for it to hit the projected low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 3D Systems Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.30% over the past 6 months, a 472.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 3D Systems Corporation will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $143.96 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that 3D Systems Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $142.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.98 million and $172.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.30%. The 2021 estimates are for 3D Systems Corporation earnings to decrease by -107.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of 3D Systems Corporation shares while 68.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.51%. There are 68.70% institutions holding the 3D Systems Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.88% of the shares, roughly 19.89 million DDD shares worth $794.86 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.79% or 13.51 million shares worth $540.05 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. With 8.35 million shares estimated at $254.2 million under it, the former controlled 6.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held about 3.99% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $137.7 million.