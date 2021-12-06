Is ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.07 changed hands at $0.66 or 2.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.17B. ZIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.2% off its 52-week high of $32.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.32, which suggests the last value was 25.89% up since then. When we look at ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 821.16K.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

Instantly ZIP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.49 on Friday, 12/03/21 added 2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.43%, with the 5-day performance at -14.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) is -9.44% down.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $188.16 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $171.25 million.

The 2021 estimates are for ZIPRECRUITER INC. earnings to increase by 725.70%.

ZIP Dividends

ZIPRECRUITER INC. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.55% of ZIPRECRUITER INC. shares while 60.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.24%. There are 60.88% institutions holding the ZIPRECRUITER INC. stock share, with Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 18.19% of the shares, roughly 15.11 million ZIP shares worth $377.43 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.66% or 11.34 million shares worth $283.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.21 million shares estimated at $55.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $49.67 million.