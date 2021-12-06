Is Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.31 changed hands at -$3.54 or -14.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $877.60M. STOK’s last price was a discount, traded about -252.44% off its 52-week high of $71.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.42, which suggests the last value was -5.47% down since then. When we look at Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 147.74K.

Analysts gave the Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended STOK as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) trade information

Instantly STOK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.89 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -14.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.20%, with the 5-day performance at -19.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) is -23.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STOK’s forecast low is $34.00 with $83.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -308.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stoke Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.94% over the past 6 months, a -46.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. will fall -43.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.90% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.50% per year.

STOK Dividends

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.12% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares while 56.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.35%. There are 56.23% institutions holding the Stoke Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.92% of the shares, roughly 3.64 million STOK shares worth $122.67 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 2.46 million shares worth $82.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $19.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $19.47 million.