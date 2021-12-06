Is Passage Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PASG) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 2.36 million Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.18 changed hands at -$0.59 or -7.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $420.39M. PASG’s last price was a discount, traded about -329.94% off its 52-week high of $30.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.80, which suggests the last value was 5.29% up since then. When we look at Passage Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 360.05K.

Analysts gave the Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PASG as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Passage Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.87.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Instantly PASG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.93 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -7.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.92%, with the 5-day performance at -1.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) is -17.66% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PASG’s forecast low is $22.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -498.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -206.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Passage Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.17% over the past 6 months, a -15.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Passage Bio Inc. will fall -38.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.40% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Passage Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -150.90%.

PASG Dividends

Passage Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.42% of Passage Bio Inc. shares while 84.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.18%. There are 84.24% institutions holding the Passage Bio Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.96% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million PASG shares worth $141.15 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.90% or 6.96 million shares worth $121.71 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $18.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $12.95 million.