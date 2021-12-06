InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Shares Are Down -55.32% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.83M. INM’s last price was a discount, traded about -336.73% off its 52-week high of $6.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 14.97% up since then. When we look at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Analysts gave the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.32%, with the 5-day performance at -12.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is -4.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INM’s forecast low is $6.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -410.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -308.16% for it to hit the projected low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.22% over the past 6 months, a 38.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.30%.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 6.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.40%. There are 6.34% institutions holding the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.63% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million INM shares worth $0.78 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.80% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 4383.0 shares estimated at $12929.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.