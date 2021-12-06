InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $4.11 changed hands at -$0.72 or -14.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $213.39M. IFRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.4% off its 52-week high of $6.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the last value was 45.74% up since then. When we look at InflaRx N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Instantly IFRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.40 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -14.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.29%, with the 5-day performance at -19.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is -15.78% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IFRX’s forecast low is $2.16 with $13.85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -236.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.45% for it to hit the projected low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InflaRx N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.31% over the past 6 months, a 20.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InflaRx N.V. will fall -16.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.00%. The 2021 estimates are for InflaRx N.V. earnings to increase by 38.70%.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.89% of InflaRx N.V. shares while 20.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.57%. There are 20.91% institutions holding the InflaRx N.V. stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.60% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million IFRX shares worth $8.51 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.46% or 1.06 million shares worth $2.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 81600.0 shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 18991.0 shares worth around $49186.0.