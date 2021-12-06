indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.45 changed hands at -$0.58 or -4.45% during last session, INDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.16% off its 52-week high of $16.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.00, which suggests the last value was 35.74% up since then. When we look at indie Semiconductor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INDI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Instantly INDI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.31 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -4.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.44%, with the 5-day performance at -3.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) is 0.31% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INDI’s forecast low is $16.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.51% for it to hit the projected low.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the indie Semiconductor Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.91% over the past 6 months, a -173.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 28.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.94 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that indie Semiconductor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $14.58 million.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders