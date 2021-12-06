Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.82 million Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.08. With the company’s per share price at $1.94 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $182.30M. HOFV’s last price was a discount, traded about -293.81% off its 52-week high of $7.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 37.11% up since then. When we look at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Instantly HOFV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Friday, 12/03/21 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.72%, with the 5-day performance at -3.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) is -19.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 125.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $7.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 338.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company earnings to decrease by -960.60%.

HOFV Dividends

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 14.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.92% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares while 17.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.75%. There are 17.56% institutions holding the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.83% of the shares, roughly 3.64 million HOFV shares worth $14.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.77% or 2.63 million shares worth $10.35 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.46 million shares estimated at $5.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $4.22 million.