FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.45 million FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.65 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.12B. FREY’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.34% off its 52-week high of $15.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.71, which suggests the last value was 20.1% up since then. When we look at FREYR Battery’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the FREYR Battery (FREY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FREY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FREYR Battery’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.24 on Friday, 12/03/21 added 0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.08%, with the 5-day performance at -11.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is -15.13% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FREY’s forecast low is $13.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.72% for it to hit the projected low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FREYR Battery share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.60% over the past 6 months, a -25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for FREYR Battery earnings to decrease by -700.10%.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders