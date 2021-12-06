Could DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 5.22 million DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $157.71 changed hands at -$8.41 or -5.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.99B. DASH’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.12% off its 52-week high of $257.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $110.13, which suggests the last value was 30.17% up since then. When we look at DoorDash Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Analysts gave the DoorDash Inc. (DASH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended DASH as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DoorDash Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Instantly DASH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 188.97 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -5.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.48%, with the 5-day performance at -16.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is -23.45% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $239.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DASH’s forecast low is $200.00 with $280.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.82% for it to hit the projected low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DoorDash Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.67% over the past 6 months, a 84.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.14 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that DoorDash Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.2 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for DoorDash Inc. earnings to increase by 31.20%.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of DoorDash Inc. shares while 91.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.24%. There are 91.95% institutions holding the DoorDash Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 17.93% of the shares, roughly 54.97 million DASH shares worth $9.8 billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.85% or 39.4 million shares worth $7.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.27 million shares estimated at $583.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $519.0 million.