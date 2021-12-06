Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 1.9 million Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at -$0.28 or -8.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $680.50M. MCF’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.04% off its 52-week high of $6.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the last value was 47.85% up since then. When we look at Contango Oil & Gas Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MCF as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) trade information

Instantly MCF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.62 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -8.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.54%, with the 5-day performance at -7.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) is -18.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MCF’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -65.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Contango Oil & Gas Company will rise 105.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Contango Oil & Gas Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $416.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Contango Oil & Gas Company earnings to increase by 59.30%.

MCF Dividends

Contango Oil & Gas Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.78% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares while 25.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.29%. There are 25.84% institutions holding the Contango Oil & Gas Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.77% of the shares, roughly 9.6 million MCF shares worth $43.85 million.

King Luther Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.78% or 7.61 million shares worth $34.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.48 million shares estimated at $15.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $15.46 million.