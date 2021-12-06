China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.07 million China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.13 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $122.79M. PLIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.29% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 65.26% up since then. When we look at China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 380.22K.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Instantly PLIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.25 on Friday, 12/03/21 added 1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.27%, with the 5-day performance at 12.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) is 115.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.04 days.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.90%. The 2021 estimates are for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -90.20%.

PLIN Dividends

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.33% of China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. shares while 0.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.17%. There are 0.89% institutions holding the China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million PLIN shares worth $0.24 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 83555.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 30160.0 shares estimated at $33477.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.