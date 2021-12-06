Can 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.09 million 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.06 changed hands at -$1.93 or -8.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.35B. QFIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.33% off its 52-week high of $45.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.34, which suggests the last value was 48.45% up since then. When we look at 360 DigiTech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QFIN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Instantly QFIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.08 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -8.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.14%, with the 5-day performance at -13.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is -4.88% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $244.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QFIN’s forecast low is $204.08 with $344.63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1618.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -917.35% for it to hit the projected low.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 360 DigiTech Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.27% over the past 6 months, a 46.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 360 DigiTech Inc. will rise 3.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.50% up from the last financial year.

The 2021 estimates are for 360 DigiTech Inc. earnings to increase by 37.20%.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 23 and August 27. The 5.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 5.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.32% of 360 DigiTech Inc. shares while 62.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.42%. There are 62.89% institutions holding the 360 DigiTech Inc. stock share, with Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.62% of the shares, roughly 12.73 million QFIN shares worth $258.77 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.00% or 11.91 million shares worth $242.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $37.88 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $35.25 million.