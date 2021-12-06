Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) Stock Could Make A -425.21% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.82 million Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.04 changed hands at -$1.41 or -6.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.38B. BLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -496.27% off its 52-week high of $113.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.82, which suggests the last value was 6.41% up since then. When we look at Berkeley Lights Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Analysts gave the Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BLI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Berkeley Lights Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Instantly BLI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.53 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -6.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.70%, with the 5-day performance at -5.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) is -22.13% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLI’s forecast low is $36.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -425.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -89.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Berkeley Lights Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.99% over the past 6 months, a 26.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Berkeley Lights Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.32 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Berkeley Lights Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $29.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.21 million and $21.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.90%.

The 2021 estimates are for Berkeley Lights Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.60%.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.77% of Berkeley Lights Inc. shares while 59.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.45%. There are 59.58% institutions holding the Berkeley Lights Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 5.12 million BLI shares worth $256.98 million.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 4.83 million shares worth $242.55 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 3.52 million shares estimated at $152.91 million under it, the former controlled 5.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 4.75% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $137.75 million.