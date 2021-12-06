Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at -$0.16 or -9.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.91M. BLCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -432.68% off its 52-week high of $8.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was -6.54% down since then. When we look at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 97300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 130.65K.

Analysts gave the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BLCM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

Instantly BLCM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8700 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -9.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.12%, with the 5-day performance at -8.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) is -19.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLCM’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $250k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $250k and $500k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -50.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 94.40%.

BLCM Dividends

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 21.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.68%. There are 21.55% institutions holding the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.95% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million BLCM shares worth $1.88 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 92891.0 shares worth around $0.35 million.