ARBK Stock: More Upside For Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK)?

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.55 changed hands at -$1.77 or -11.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $715.57M. ARBK’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.98% off its 52-week high of $21.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.50, which suggests the last value was -7.01% down since then. When we look at Argo Blockchain plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 957.36K.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Instantly ARBK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.84 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -11.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.54%, with the 5-day performance at -17.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) is -11.60% down.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Argo Blockchain plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Argo Blockchain plc shares while 4.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.89%. There are 4.89% institutions holding the Argo Blockchain plc stock share, with Caas Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million ARBK shares worth $6.4 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 0.33 million shares worth $5.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 17878.0 shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.