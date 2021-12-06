Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $1.91 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.39M. AESE’s last price was a discount, traded about -125.65% off its 52-week high of $4.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 48.17% up since then. When we look at Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AESE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Instantly AESE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9520 on Friday, 12/03/21 added 0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.89%, with the 5-day performance at 2.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) is 4.37% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AESE’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $820k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $850k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.87 million and $900k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -86.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. earnings to decrease by -54.10%.

AESE Dividends

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.22% of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares while 21.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.91%. There are 21.19% institutions holding the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.46% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million AESE shares worth $1.32 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 0.44 million shares worth $1.0 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $0.69 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.62 million.