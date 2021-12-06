Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AEZS) Stock Could Appreciate By -400.0%

In the last trading session, 2.21 million Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at -$0.03 or -7.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.10M. AEZS’s last price was a discount, traded about -805.0% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Analysts gave the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AEZS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Instantly AEZS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4999 on Friday, 12/03/21 subtracted -7.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.99%, with the 5-day performance at -18.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is -35.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEZS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.89% over the past 6 months, a 41.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020 will be $40.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.41 million and $37k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 109,089.21%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings to increase by 63.90%.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares while 3.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.91%. There are 3.91% institutions holding the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million AEZS shares worth $0.25 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 53097.0 shares estimated at $38229.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.