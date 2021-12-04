vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) At $1.14: What To Do?

In last trading session, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at -$0.09 or -7.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $106.29M. That closing price of VTVT’s stock is at a discount of -316.67% from its 52-week high price of $4.75 and is indicating a discount of -5.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.32%, in the last five days VTVT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 14.93% to its value on the day. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.93% in past 5-day. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) showed a performance of -24.50% in past 30-days.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that vTv Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.88% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -133.30% in the current quarter and calculating -450.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -53.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $7k and $6.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18,471.40% while estimating it to be -56.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.20% during past 5 years.

VTVT Dividends

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.97% institutions for vTv Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VTVT for having 0.81 million shares of worth $2.28 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, which was holding about 0.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.1 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $1.92 million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.