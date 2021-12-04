Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Drops -8.19 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.25 trading at -$0.5 or -2.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That closing price of TGI’s stock is at a discount of -50.95% from its 52-week high price of $24.53 and is indicating a premium of 35.2% from its 52-week low price of $10.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 622.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Triumph Group Inc. (TGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.99%, in the last five days TGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $16.25 price level, adding 12.3% to its value on the day. Triumph Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.19% in past 5-day. Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) showed a performance of -24.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.25 million shares which calculate 5.73 days to cover the short interests.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Triumph Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2,633.33% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 212.50% in the current quarter and calculating 55.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $377.3 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $384.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.70% during past 5 years.

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.61% institutions for Triumph Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TGI for having 9.56 million shares of worth $178.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 8.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $149.9 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.93 million shares of worth $102.2 million or 7.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $62.4 million in the company or a holder of 5.18% of company’s stock.