TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Dropped -4.39% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.01 trading at -$0.22 or -4.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $196.34M. That closing price of TCRR’s stock is at a discount of -615.77% from its 52-week high price of $35.86 and is indicating a premium of 1.0% from its 52-week low price of $4.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 901.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.21%, in the last five days TCRR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $5.01 price level, adding 7.56% to its value on the day. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.39% in past 5-day. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) showed a performance of -28.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -738.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.72% for stock’s current value.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.42% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.10% in the current quarter and calculating -32.70% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

TCRR Dividends

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 10 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.33% institutions for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at TCRR for having 5.33 million shares of worth $87.54 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 13.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MPM Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.47 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.7 million shares of worth $27.96 million or 4.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.32 million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.