Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Projected To Shrink By -185.71% Or More

In last trading session, Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.80 trading at -$0.18 or -6.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.86M. That closing price of SLGG’s stock is at a discount of -300.0% from its 52-week high price of $11.20 and is indicating a premium of 33.57% from its 52-week low price of $1.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 705.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.04%, in the last five days SLGG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $2.80 price level, adding 16.67% to its value on the day. Super League Gaming Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.04% in past 5-day. Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) showed a performance of -14.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -185.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.79% for stock’s current value.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Super League Gaming Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.85% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.30% in the current quarter and calculating 23.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 364.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.1 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $779k and $788k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 426.30% while estimating it to be 202.00% for the next quarter.

SLGG Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF is the top institutional holder at SLGG for having 0.72 million shares of worth $2.24 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which was holding about 0.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.36 million.