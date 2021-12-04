SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) Has Risen By -28.31 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.79 trading at -$0.67 or -4.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.93B. That closing price of SCPL’s stock is at a discount of -50.71% from its 52-week high price of $22.29 and is indicating a premium of 10.89% from its 52-week low price of $13.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 557.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.33%, in the last five days SCPL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $14.79 price level, adding 11.49% to its value on the day. SciPlay Corporation’s shares saw a change of 6.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.76% in past 5-day. SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) showed a performance of -28.31% in past 30-days.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SciPlay Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.98% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.30% in the current quarter and calculating 27.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $154.84 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $158.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $142.96 million and $147.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.30% while estimating it to be 8.00% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.90%.

SCPL Dividends

SciPlay Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.27% institutions for SciPlay Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SCPL for having 2.53 million shares of worth $42.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 10.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.78 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.61 million shares of worth $27.79 million or 6.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.04 million in the company or a holder of 3.87% of company’s stock.