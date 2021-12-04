RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) Falls -146.20% In 2021; Is It Still Attractive At $4.17?

In last trading session, RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $4.17 trading at $0.07 or 1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $969.32M. That closing price of RESâ€™s stock is at a discount of -78.18% from its 52-week high price of $7.43 and is indicating a premium of 26.86% from its 52-week low price of $3.05. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 958.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RPC Inc. (RES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.71%, in the last five days RES remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $4.17 price level, adding 3.47% to its value on the day. RPC Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 32.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.24% in past 5-day. RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) showed a performance of -20.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.81 million shares which calculate 12.16 days to cover the short interests.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RPC Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 23.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 133.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.60% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $212.64 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $216.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $96.09 million and $148.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 121.30% while estimating it to be 45.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.00% during past 5 years.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 25 and January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.04% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 27.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.83% institutions for RPC Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RES for having 9.95 million shares of worth $49.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.61% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 7.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.46 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.33 million shares of worth $28.07 million or 3.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.91 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.98 million in the company or a holder of 1.81% of companyâ€™s stock.