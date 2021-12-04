ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Is Currently -81.91% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.74 trading at -$0.31 or -3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.52B. That closing price of RNW’s stock is at a discount of -81.91% from its 52-week high price of $14.08 and is indicating a premium of 3.62% from its 52-week low price of $7.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.85%, in the last five days RNW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/03/21 when the stock touched $7.74 price level, adding 7.08% to its value on the day. ReNew Energy Global plc’s shares saw a change of -29.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.33% in past 5-day. ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) showed a performance of -24.19% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -119.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.52% for stock’s current value.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.52% institutions for ReNew Energy Global plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd is the top institutional holder at RNW for having 0.65 million shares of worth $6.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund, which was holding about 90876.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.9 million.